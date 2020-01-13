DCC falls at Bradford
BRADFORD — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team suffered a 60-46 loss on the road at the hands of Bradford Monday night.
The Lady Owls took an early lead with a 17-8 edge in the opening quarter, before taking a 36-21 lead into the half.
Bradford then held a 17-11 edge in the third quarter to take a 53-32 lead into the final quarter where DCC (4-9) held a 14-7 edge to bring the final deficit to 14.
Shayleigh Gulvas led the Lady Cardinals with 15 points on the night while Sophie Ginther also finished in double figures with 10, while Maia Cogley and Martina Swalligan chipped in eight and seven respectively.
DuBois Central returns to action today as it travels to Ridgway.