DuBois girls soccer loses
DuBOIS — The DuBois girls soccer team put together a late rally Saturday against Central Mountain, but that effort proved to be not quite enough in a 3-2 loss to the Lady Wildcats.
Central Mountain jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half on goals by Madison Alley at 15-minute mark and Abigail Brinker with 10 minutes left in the half. The Lady Wildcats pushed that advantage to 3-0 15 minutes into the second half when Brinker scored again.
The Lady Wildcats took that 3-0 lead into the final five minutes, only to see DuBois score two quick goals to make it a game at 3-2.
Lady Beaver Rachel Sickeri netted the first goal with just under four minutes to play. Teammate Kiara Trethewey made it a one goal game when she found the back of the net a minute.
That’s as close as DuBois got as it couldn’t final the equalizer in the final minute.
“The girls played a heck of a game today,” said DuBois coach Mike Town. “Our ball movement and possession was really good, and the confidence and patience is coming along well. It’s always tough when playing down by a couple goals, but these ladies definitely dug deep and kept pressing.
“The last 15 minutes we seemed to control the tempo of the game. Unfortunately, we just ran out of time for that tying goal. I’m really proud of the progress these ladies are making.”
DuBois returns to action Tuesday at Hollidaysburg.
DuBois Jr. High football results
HUNTINGDON — The DuBois 7th and 8th grade football team improved to 3-0 with 29-14 win at Hungtingdon on Thursday.
Kaden Clark had a kick return for a touchdown, with Hayden Wilson connected on the extra point. Zach Gallagher caused and then recovered a fumble to setup a touchdown run by Garrett Nissel. Gallagher later caused another fumble that was recovered by Landon Castro.
Nissel had a fumble recovery of his own that he returned for a touchdown, following which Castro connected with Alvis Uong for the 2-point conversion to make the score 21-6 at the half.
Castro added a touchdown pass to Uong in the second half, while Aiden Roberts ran in the 2-point conversion.
DuBois hosts Redbank Valley Thursday at Mansell Stadium at 4 p.m.
Area golf result
TROUTVILLE — Mike Weber and Fr. Mark Mastrian scored a 59 to capture top honors in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League last Wednesday.
The duo of Bob Muth and Colton Gearhart tied for second with Ed Serge and Greg Kennis Sr. with a 62.
Weber had the closest third shot on No. 11, while Jack Gahr made the longest putt on No. 16. Harry Steele was closest to the rope on No. 18.
Weber had the low gross score of the day with a 38.