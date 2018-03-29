Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The pins were flying again on the lanes with a host of area bowlers recording scores high enough to land on the most recent edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
That group is headlined by a pair of perfect 300 games rolled by Kyle Stoddard (Town & Country) and Robert Smith (Scotty’s Donuts Classic).
Smith also recorded a 755 series, with fellow league members Kevin Freas and Andrew Yohn posting games of 279 and 277, respectively.
In the Sunday Mixed Couples League, Tony Morelli posted a 296 game as part of a 799 series, while Cherie Naugle had 237 game in the Domestic Engineers.
Over in the Industrial League, Kyle Shannon recorded a 772 series that featured a 276 game in Division 1.
The youth bowlers were also at it again, with Ryan Mitskavich rolling a 279 game as part of a 775 series in the DuBois Juniors.
Pirates, Tigers opener rained out
DETROIT (AP) — The season opener between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed Thursday because of bad weather.
The game was pushed back to Friday.
The Tigers announced the postponement about four hours before the scheduled first pitch on a dreary, rainy day in the Detroit area. Last season’s opener for the Tigers — against the White Sox in Chicago — was also postponed because of rain. That day, the White Sox paraded onto the field for pregame introductions, but the game itself was pushed back a day.
Detroit’s Jordan Zimmermann and Pittsburgh’s Ivan Nova were the scheduled starters for opening day, and they’re still expected to take the mound Friday. Zimmermann talked a bit Wednesday about whether a rainout would be a problem.
“No. Just bump everything back a day,” he said.
It will be the first opening day start for Zimmermann, although he did start Detroit’s home opener in 2016, pitching seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees.
The Tigers have won six straight season openers, the longest streak in franchise history.
The Reds and Nationals also had their opener rescheduled for Friday in Cincinnati because of rain in Thursday’s forecast.
Braves rally past Phillies
ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Markakis hit a three-run homer with two out in the ninth inning, capping the Atlanta Braves’ comeback from a five-run deficit that rocked the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 Thursday and ruined the managing debut of Gabe Kapler.
Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies also homered for Atlanta, which won with a walk-off hit on opening day for the first time since 1998.
Hector Neris (0-1) gave up an infield hit to Charlie Culberson and an intentional walk to Freeman before Markakis drove a 1-1 pitch over the right-field wall.
Cesar Hernandez homered for the Phillies, who wasted a strong performance by Aaron Nola — the youngest opening-day starter for the Phillies since Dennis Bennett in 1964.
Kapler was sure to feel the heat for lifting the 24-year-old Nola in the sixth with a 5-0 lead after just 68 pitches, especially when the bullpen gave it away.
