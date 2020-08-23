Titans split with Chucks
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Titans’ Junior Varsity team picked up its first win of the season Saturday at home over Punxsutawney while the varsity squad suffered its second consecutive loss to open the year.
The junior varsity squad held on in the fourth quarter to win 26-14, while the varsity squad fell behind 33-0 before suffering a 33-6 loss.
In the JV game, Conner Perkins gave the Titans the lead with a 6-yard touchdown run before covering the extra-point run to make it 7-0 with 3:24 left in the third.
Luke Reed then accounted for the next two scores of the game to put the home side up 20-0, as he scored on a 50-yard run with eight seconds left in the opening quarter before adding a 43-yard touchdown run in the early portions of the third quarter.
The visitors then got within six with back-to-back touchdown runs from Gavin Neal in the fourth quarter just 1:08 apart.
Neal’s first rushing score came from eight yards out with 9:54 left in the game, before adding another score from 40 yards out with 8:46 to play.
London Duncan finished off the scoring with a 54-yard rushing score for Treasure Lake to bring the final score to 26-14.
Duncan led the Titans with 108 yards on seven carries while Read had 83 yards rushing on six totes.
The varsity squad fell behind 33-0 before getting its lone score of the game on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Reed with 3:54 left in the game.
Jonathan Reed led the Titans with 46 yards on the ground on 14 rushes, while Landen Buchanan carried the ball nine times for 35 yards.
Treasure Lake is back in action Sept. 5 as it hosts Brockway after a bye week next Saturday.