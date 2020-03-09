Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A quartet of bowlers earned a spot on this edition of the bowling honor roll out of three area leagues.
A pair of those bowlers hailed from the Gold League, as Chuck Dietz made the list by recording a 771 series behind a 279 game in the league’s Division 1.
In the same league’s Division 2, Cam Tilson Jr. secured a spot by posting a 762 series score.
The Owens-Brockway League also produced an honor roll member as Patrick Johnston rolled a 277 game this week.
Bob Ford staked his name on the honor roll in the Sportsman’s League A Division after bowling a game of 278.
Garza earns top Big 10 honor
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Iowa center Luka Garza is the Big Ten Player of the Year after emerging as one of the nation’s best players this season, while Wisconsin’s Greg Gard took Coach of the Year honors in voting announced Monday.
Garza leads the Big Ten in scoring and ranks fifth in the nation at 23.9 points per game and is averaging 9.8 rebounds. The 6-foot-11 junior averaged 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds last season.
Garza has 16 consecutive games with 20 or more points, helping the Hawkeyes go 20-11 overall and 11-9 in Big Ten play to earn the fifth seed in the conference tournament that starts Wednesday in Indianapolis. He scored a career-high 44 in a loss at Michigan on Dec. 6.
Garza, Maryland’s Jalen Smith, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and Penn State’s Lamar Stevens were first-team, all-conference picks by both the media and coaches. Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu was chosen by the media, and Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr. was selected by the coaches.
Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman was selected Defensive Player of the Year. Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins took Sixth Man of the Year honors, and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn was chosen Freshman of the Year.