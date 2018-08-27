Brookville boys golf tops DCC
DuBOIS — The Brookville boys golf team posted a score of 189 to defeat DuBois Central Catholic by 27 strokes at DuBois Country Club Monday.
The Raiders were led by Dan Lyle, who posted a nine-hole score of 37 to lead all golfers on the day.
Adam Mackins posted a 48, while David Cable added a 49 for Brookville.
Aaron Briggs finished with a 58 to round out the top-four scores for Brookville on the day.
Justin Barrett (60) and Ian Pete (64) also competed for Brookville in the match.
The Cardinals were led by Max Forcey, who posted the team’s only sub-50 score with a 45 as the team posted a score of 216.
Kadin Danch (55), Parker Meholick (57) and Jake Snyder (59) rounded out the scores for DCC.
Loren Way (65) and Dante Armanini (69) also competed for DCC in the match.
Brookville returns to action today at Ridgway at 3 p.m., while DCC faces DuBois Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
St. Marys netters top Brockway
BROCKWAY — The St. Marys girls tennis team topped Brockway 7-0 on the road Monday afternoon.
In the No. 1 singles match, Samantha Hayes earned the win for St. Marys, topping Selena Buttery 6-0, 6-0.
Davan Lion won the No. 2 singles match for the Lady Dutch 6-0, 6-0 over Morgan Pirow.
St. Marys also received wins from Lilia Lion over Emily Roush in the No. 3 singles match and Brooke Henry over Margo Lindenmuth in the No. 4 singles match.
Both Lilia Lion and Henry won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
In the top doubles match, Lauren Squires and Lydia Wiest earned the win for the Lady Dutch over Buttery and Pirow 8-2.
Kiley Williams and Lydia Ehrensberger topped Roush and Lindenmuth 8-0 in the No. 2 doubles match.
The Lady Dutch earned another 8-0 win in the No. 3 doubles match from Rachel Fleming and Hannah Winseck over Hannah Zuccolotto and Megan Smiley.
