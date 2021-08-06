FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League played a “Captain and Crew” event on Thursday with the team of Butch Martell, Wayne London, Dave Nulf and John Averill taking top honors with a 141.
In second place was the foursome of Tim Pleacher, Jeff Norris, Bob Smiley and Ray Lockitski with a 145. Rounding out the podium in third was the team of Bill Hicks, Jerry Sanko, Doug Powell and Joe Geppart with a score of 148.
London had the closest second shot on hole No. 1, while Pleacher had the longest putt on No. 10.
Bert Schenk had the closest third shot on No. 18.
TROUTVILLE — Nate Crawford and Cory Egolf took first place with a 67 in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League on Wednesday.
Carter Newsome and Rick Haney tied for second with a 71. The teams of Mark Spila/Dan Stamler and Jim McAfoos/Julie Kennis followed with a 72.
Crawford won the closest third shot on No. 11 with an eagle. McAfoos was closest to the pin on No. 14 and Jim London made the longest putt on No. 18.
Crawford shot a six-under par 30 for low gross of the day as well as the low net of 30.