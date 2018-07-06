Treasure Lake Titans signups
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Titans Youth Football team will be holding sing ups for players and cheerleaders today from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the football field in Treasure Lake on Wharf Road.
Sign ups are for youth between the ages of 7-13 as of July 1, 2018.
Questions can be directed to Coach Kelly Laird at (814) 771-2799.
Area golf result
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Golf Nuts played at Punxsutawney Country Club Monday, as the team of Joe Swisher, Frank Foulkrod, Tom Murray and Dave Heltman took first place with a score of 378.
Fran Inzana, Dave Beane, Mike Ross and Ed Pasi tied for second place with George Heitzenrater, Charlie Muth, John Kruse and Terry Crawford.
Both teams posted totals of 390 to tie for second.
Ross, Heltman and Murray took the quota points.
Emory Keith finished with the low gross score of the day.
The Golf Nuts will head to Pine Acres in Bradford next Wednesday.
Simpson leads at Greenbrier
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Webb Simpson shot a 9-under 61 for a one-stroke lead over Whee Kim after the first round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on Thursday.
Simpson posted his career-best score after shaking off a two-hour weather delay with six holes left in his round.
Kim had back-to-back bogeys on the front nine on the Old White TPC, and then ran off five birdies over a seven-hole stretch. The South Korean had a career-high 10 birdies overall.
Teenager Joaquin Niemann of Chile was another stroke back at 7-under 63 and Kelly Kraft was at 64.
Phil Mickelson shot 66 in his first tournament since the U.S. Open, when he intentionally violated golf rules by hitting a moving ball on the 13th green in the third round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.