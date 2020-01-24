DuBois shoots past Punxsy
PUNXSUTANWEY — The DuBois boys basketball team used a strong offensive performance to secure a 74-58 win over Punxsutawney Friday on the road.
The Beavers, who pushed their winning streak to six games, had four players finish the game in double figures, led by Lennon Lindholm who hit a trio of three-pointers and finished 9-of-9 at the foul line on his way to a game-high 22 points.
Chase Husted followed with 16 points for DuBois (13-2), while Brady Woodward followed with 12 and Nick Farrell chipped in 10 behind a pair of threes and a 4-of-4 night at the line.
Farrell sparked a strong first quarter for the visitors, as eight of his 10 points came in the opening from to help the Beavers take a 19-12 lead after the opening eight minutes.
The second quarter was where Lindholm began to take over, as he scored seven points in the frame as DuBois took a 35-21 lead into the half.
DuBois returns to action Monday as it plays host to Bellefonte.
Ridgway defeats Cardinals
RIDGWAY — The Ridgway boys basketball team used a strong free-throw shooting performance in the fourth quarter to pull away from visiting DuBois Central Catholic Friday night.
With the win, Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto reached the 300 career win milestone.
The Elkers, who moved to 9-5 with the win, held a 34-30 lead heading into the final quarter of play, as they were able to secure the victory by going 10-of-13 from the foul line in the final eight minutes.
Matt Dush led the way for the home side with a game-high 21 points, while Zack Zameroski and Alex Bon both added double-digit nights with 11 and 10 points respectively.
DuBois Central Catholic (2-14) got a team-high 15 points from Jalen Kosko, as Dante Armanini chipped in nine in the loss.
Ridgway is back in action Monday night as it hosts Clarion-Limestone, while DuBois Central Catholic visits Austin Tuesday.
District dual pairings set
DuBOIS — The pairings for Saturday’s District 9/4 dual championships to be held at DuBois Area High School have been announced.
Wrestling will begin at 10 a.m. with a Class 2A quarterfinal match between (5) Curwensville and (4) Johnsonburg.
The winner will then get top-seeded Brookville in the semifinals at approximately 12:30 while (3) Port Allegany takes on (2) Redbank Valley at the same time on mat 2.
The semifinal winners will then meet in the championship match at approximately 3 p.m.
In Class 3A, action gets underway at 11:15 a.m. as (5) St. Marys faces (4) Clearfield in the quarterfinals.
The winner of the Dutch-Bison matchup will face (1) Selinsgrove out of District 4 in the semis at approximately 1:45 p.m. on mat 1.
On mat 2, the other semifinal will pit (2) DuBois up against (3) Williamsport at the same time.
The winners of the two semifinal matches will then meet with the D-9/4 title on the line at approximately 4:30 p.m.