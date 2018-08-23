Area Golf Results
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys golf team defeated Brockway in a match at DuBois Country Club Thursday.
The Cardinals finished with a score of 193, while the Rovers posted a team score of 245, as the top four scores from each team were counted towards the total.
Tyler McIntosh led DCC with a nine-hole score of 41, as Kadin Danch shot a 47 and Max Forcey finished with a 48.
Jake Snyder shot a 57 to round out DCC’s top scores, while Parker Meholick (61) and Loren Way (70) also competed for the Cardinals.
Brockway was led by Matt Holt, who finished his round with a 57, while Daniel Shugarts finished one shot behind with a 58.
Dylen Coder added a 61 for the Rovers, as Austin Schmader posted a 67.
Elijah Snell (68) and Carter Nichols (69) also competed at the match for Brockway.
LUMBER CITY — The DuBois boys golf team defeated Curwensville by 24 strokes at Eagles Ridge Golf Course Thursday.
The Beavers posted a team score of 180, while the Golden Tide finished the match with a score of 204.
DuBois was led by Alex Beers with a nine-hole score of 43, as Kaleb Hand shot a 44, Dayne Bauman posted a 46 and Nic Cebulskie carded a 47.
Jeremy Krise also finished with a round score of 47, while Jonah Watt shot a 53 for DuBois.
Curwensville was led by Nate Hryn with a 47, while Shane Miller posted the only other sub-50 score for the Golden Tide with a 49.
Chris Daniels finished his round with a 50 for Curwensville, as Adam Miller rounded out the top four for the host team with a 58.
Mike Daniels (68) and Ty Thacik (69) also competed in the match for Curwensville.
TROUTVILLE — Jim London and Jim McAfoos took first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League on Wednesday with a score of 65.
Rick Haney and Greg Kennis Sr. tied for second with Mike Weber and Bob Muth, as both teams posted scores of 67.
Nate Crawford finished with the low gross score of the day, shooting a 38.
Craig Bukousky had the closest second shot on hole 13, while McAfoos made the longest put on the 15th hole and Jim London was closest to the pin on No. 17.
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held their annual Medal Play Aug. 15 and 16 at the Gold and Silver Courses.
There were 25 golfers competing in the two-day event.
The President’s Cup was held on Aug. 15 at the Gold course with a Low Net format.
Dot Hedglin and Mary Reed both posted rounds of 73 and headed to a playoff, as Hedglin defeated Reed on the first hole of the playoff to secure first place.
Vicki Struble finished one shot back with a round of 74 to secure third.
A two-day event was held to determine the Low Gross winners and Club Champion.
Darla Hawley finished with a two-day score of 176 to win the Club Championship, while Karen Dloia finished second with a 185.
Betsy Schuch and Struble tied for third place.
First flight winner was Marian Gray and runner-up was Linday Awtrey.
Mary Reuscher took first place in the second flight, as Helen Griebel finished second.
In the third flight, Linda Brubaker finished first and Deb Mohney came in second.
