Clarion girls reach states
BROOKVILLE — The Clarion girls basketball team won the District 9 Class 2A consolation game on Thursday, toppling Keystone 51-37 at Brookville High School.
The victory qualified the Lady Bobcats for the final PIAA playoff spot out of District 9 2A.
Kate Constantino led Clarion with 13 points, going 9-of-13 from the charity stripe. Teammate Wendy Beveridge added 11 points.
The Lady Bobcats led 13-9 after the first quarter and never looked back, outscoring the Lady Panthers in the final three frames to take home the victory.
Clarion will now play in the Eastern bracket and take on the District 4 champion on March 8 at a site and time to be determined.
The Lady Bobcats improved to 13-7 overall.
Witten returning to Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Witten said the hardest thing about deciding to retire nine months ago was leaving football without winning a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys.
The 36-year-old tight end is giving it another shot.
Witten announced Thursday he is coming out of retirement and rejoining the Cowboys after one season as a television analyst. The 11-time Pro Bowler will play on a one-year contract worth about $5 million.
“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it.”
The closest Witten came to shedding a tear during an emotional farewell ceremony last May was when he turned to owner Jerry Jones and said, “The hardest part of this decision was knowing that I would never be able to hand you that Lombardi Trophy.”
In one year as the lead analyst for “Monday Night Football,” Witten must have seen enough in the Cowboys — mostly from afar — to think he can make good on his wish for the man who is now his boss again.
Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are coming off their first playoff victory, which came two years after losing their postseason debuts as rookie sensations in the divisional round against Green Bay, a loss that had the distinction of being Witten’s final playoff game — so far.
