DuBois spikes Curwensville
CURWENSVILLE — The DuBois Lady Beavers defeated Curwensville in straight sets on the road Tuesday.
DuBois won the match 25-10, 25-21, 25-18, as the Lady Beavers were led by 11 kills from Kelli Hoffer, who also finished with nine digs.
Cate Gregory recorded 35 assists for DuBois, while Kaylee Sadowski finished with seven aces in the match.
Lady Rovers shut out Clarion
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls soccer team opened their season with a 5-0 win over Clarion at home Tuesday.
Junior Chanell Britten posted a hat trick in the win for the Lady Rovers, while Morrigan Decker added a pair of goals.
Decker, also added two assists in the win, while Morgan Lindemuth, Danielle Wood, and Callie Barber each added an assist.
Mackenzie Overbeck made 10 saves in goal to keep a clean sheet for Brockway.
The Lady Rovers return to action Thursday at home against Brookville at 7 p.m.
Rovers pound Dutchmen
ST. MARYS — The Brockway boys soccer team defeated St. Marys 13 to 4 on the road Tuesday.
Hunter Allenbaugh led the way for the Rovers with four goals, while Zane Puhala added three goals in the win.
Marcus Bennett added a pair of goals, while Tino Inzana, Clayton Heckman, Elijah Fremer and Jared Marchiori each added one goal apiece.
Bennett led the way with three assists, while Puhala and Allenbaugh each added a pair of assists.
ECC golfers beat St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys golf team shot a team score of 221, edging St. Marys by nine strokes at Bavarian Hills Golf Course Tuesday.
The Crusaders were led by Will Uberti, who posted the low score of the day with a 39.
Brady Schneider (44), Mark Kraus (45), Nick Dagir (46) and Nathan Roberts (47) rounded out the scorers for ECC.
Jordan DePrator (48) and Joe Geci (63) also competed at the match for the Crusaders.
The Dutchmen were led by a round of 44 by Tim Beimel, while Lucas Benjamin finished one shot back with a 45.
Paul Armaini (46), Lucas Erich (47) and Matt Bellina (48) rounded out the top five for St. Marys.
Brandon Sicheri and Anthony Whitcher also competed for the Dutch, both posting scores of 50, while Trevor Atkinson finished with a 53.
Elk County Catholic head coach Aaron Straub said both teams played well and the match was very competitive.
“Will’s (Uberti) score of 39 set the pace for us and gave our other players a big pick up,” Straub said. “We still have much room for improvement.”
Brookville goes 4-1 in AML play
BROOKVILLE — The Punxsutawney girls golf team took first place out of six teams with a score of 208 at Pinecrest Golf Course Tuesday.
Brookville finished second with a score of 249, followed by Curwensville (278), Ridgway (278) and Brockway (290).
DuBois played at the match, but did not have enough golfers compete to record a team score.
Brookville was led by Bailey Ganoe, who posted a 56, while Jenna Grant posted a 60.
Laney Gilmore led the way for Ridgway with a 54, while Curwensville’s low scorer was Lauren Rozer with a 59.
Maddy Gray posted DuBois’ best score of the day with a 56.
DCS sweeps Calvary Christian
HUNTINGDON — The DuBois Christian School girls and boys soccer teams came away with wins on the road over Calvary Christian Academy Tuesday.
The girls won 6-2 and were led by a pair of goals from both Rorrie Maynard and Sophia Williamson.
Colesy Brownlee and Hannah Mowrey each added a goal for the Lady Eagles.
On the boys side, DCS won 8-2, scoring four goals in both the first and second halves.
Gabe Hoover led the way with a hat-trick for the Eagles, while Alex Hallowell and Adam Mowrey each finished with two goals.
Shane McCabe added one goal in the road victory for DCS.
