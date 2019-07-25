Area Golf Results
BROOKVILLE — The Golf Nuts played at Pine Crest Golf Course in Brookville this week as the foursome of Fran Inzana, Joe Swisher, Chuck Eldridge and Dick Platt took first place with a score of 378.
In second were Fred Rawels, Bernie Gladalis, Tom Mortimer and Terry Crawford with a 388.
One shot out of second were George Heitzenrater, Jack Kramer, Frank Foulkrod and Dave Heltman with a score of 389.
Fourth place went to Less Schlosser, Tom Murray, Tom Malone and George Sheery with a 393.
Jack Kramer and Maloney were first with 39 quota points while Rowels had 38 as well as shooting the low gross score of the day with an 86.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Jeff Colbey and Colton Gearhart tied with Ed Serge and Greg Kennis Sr. for first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday as both pair shot a 60.
Mark Spila and Jim McAfoos took third place one shot behind with a 61.
Dan Stamler was closest to the pin on the second hole while Joe Adams made the longest putt on the sixth hole and Reggie Hoover had the closest second shot on No. 9.
McAfoos, Alan Borden, Mike Weber and Craig Bukousky all tied for the low gross score of the day at 39.