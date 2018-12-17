DCS splits with Juniata
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team defeated Juniata Mennonite 35-17, while the boys team fell 48-37 Monday.
On the girls side, DCS was led by a 10-point performance from Colesey Brownlee, as the Lady Eagles used a 14-2 third quarter to pull away to the victory.
Gabby Meholick added eight points in the victory for DuBois Christian.
Zaden Thomas led the boys team with 13 points in the loss, while Colin Thomas chipped in nine points.
The Eagles trailed 12-2 after the first quarter and were behind 20-8 at the half.
The teams return to action tonight at home for a doubleheader against Blair County Christian, as the girls tip at 6 p.m. with the boys game following at 7:30 p.m.
Lady Rovers fall to A-C Valley
FOXBURG — The Brockway girls basketball team was defeated 53-28 on the road by A-C Valley Monday.
Morgan Lindemuth led the Lady Rovers, who trailed 14-2 after the opening quarter, with seven points on the night.
Sierra Morelli chipped in six points while Maggie Schmader added five points in the loss.
The Lady Falcons finished the night with four players in double figures to secure the win.
Brockway returns to action Friday as they host Elk County Catholic.
Clearfield upends Brookville
HYDE — Just 10 days after dropping a 24-point loss at Brookville in its season-opener, the Clearfield Lady Bison basketball team reversed the score a bit and notched a 57-53 win at home Monday night.
Alayna Ryan scored 26 points and converting 11 of 14 free throws, scoring 16 points in the first half. Megan Durandetta drilled four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
The Lady Bison (2-3) led 20-12 after the first quarter and 32-25 at halftime. Brookville (3-1) outscored Clearfield, 17-11, in the third quarter and got to within one point. However, Clearfield owned a 14-11 fourth-quarter edge to grab the non-league win.
Morgan Johnson scored 21 points for Brookville. Marcy Schindler addded 12 points.
Brookville visits St. Marys Friday.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This week’s bowling honor roll is highlighted by a perfect game from Will Wayne in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
The league saw three other bowlers earn a spot on the honor roll, as Brandon Smith posted a 289 game while Robert smith bowled a 286 game and Chris Sharp recorded a 752 series.
In the Owens-Brockway League, Bob Scott earned a spot on the honor roll by bowling a game of 275.
This week’s honor roll also features three bowlers from the Gold League’s first division.
Richard Siple bowled a 751 series, while Joe Swisher bowled a 278 game and Bill Barry posted a 277 game to all stake their names on the list.
In Division A of the Sportsman’s League, Bob Ford bowled a 278 game to earn his spot on the honor roll on Dec. 7.
Tyler McIntosh takes a spot on the honor roll after bowling a 288 game and 755 series in the DuBois Lanes Juniors League this week.
Tony Morelli bowled a game of 278 in the Sunday Mixed Couples League to earn a spot on the honor roll list.
In the Sportsman’s League A Division on Dec. 14, John Hilliard bowled a 276 to make the honor roll.
