DCS girls top Grace Prep
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls soccer team secured a 3-0 victory at home over Grace prep Thursday.
The boys game scheduled to take place after the girls contest was cancelled after an injury left DCS without enough players.
In the girls game, the Lady Eagles took a 1-0 lead into the half on a goal from Fiona Riss.
Rebekah Askey added a goal in the second half, while Emily Deitch added the game’s final goal in the closing minutes.
Both DuBois Christian School teams are back in action Tuesday as they host Centre County Christian.
Area Golf Results
VOLANT — The Golf Nuts played at Green Meadows Golf Course in Volant Wednesday as Frank Foulkrod, Charlie Muth and Mike Ross took first place with a total of 287.
Two strokes back in second place with a 289 were Don Woods, Chuck Eldridge and Tom Maloney.
Fran Inzana, John Kruse and Dave Heltman took third place after recording a 296.
Emory Keith shot the low gross score of the day with an 85.
Quota points went to Muth (37), Keith (35), Maloney (34) and Foulkrod (34).
Next week the Golf Nuts will head to Clarion Oaks Golf Course.