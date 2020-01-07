ECC girls rout Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team used a balanced scoring attack to top Sheffield 51-21 on the road Monday night.
The Lady Crusaders jumped out to a 12-3 lead after one quarter of play and led 28-7 at halftime on their way to the victory.
Elk County Catholic (6-2) was led by Taylor Newton with 12 points, while Julia Aikens and Tami Geci added double-digit nights with 11 and 10 points respectively.
Ellie Fledderman and Brooke Bauer added six points apiece in the win.
Elk County Catholic hosts Punxsutawney tonight.
Pirates hire Rabelo
The Erie SeaWolves are without a manager for the upcoming season after Mike Rabelo joined the Pittsburgh Pirates major league staff on Tuesday.
Rabelo, 39, is a former SeaWolves catcher and led Erie to a 77-61 record in the 2019 season as the manager. In December, the Detroit Tigers announced Rabelo would return to Erie for the 2020 season. The Pirates have hired him as their assistant hitting coach.