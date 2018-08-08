DASD sports tickets, passes
DuBOIS — Reserve seating football tickets will soon be on sale at the DuBois Area School District for the upcoming season.
Those reserve seating football tickets will be available from Aug. 17-31 at the DuBois Area High School athletic office daily from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30-3 p.m. Those reserve tickets will be available in a six-game package for $24 until Aug. 31. All single-game reserved tickets can be purchased after Aug. 31.
Additionally, the school district is again selling an adult yearly sports pass for $70 and a student yearly sports pass for $35. A family yearly sports pass package (2 adult passes, 2 student passes)) is also available for $150. Additional student passes can be purchased with the family package for $15 each.
People age 62 and older receive free general admission, with the Senior Discount for that age group for reserve football seating being $2.
Those yearly passes, as well as the free admission on the Senior Discount, are good for all DASD regular season home athletic events. District tournaments and all postseason events are excluded.
The general admission price for all regular season varsity/JV events will be $4 for adults and $3 for students. For middle school/junior high events, the general admission price will be $2 for adults and $1 for students.
DuBois wins volleyball title
DuBOIS — The Tri-County Girls High School Summer Volleyball League concluded Monday night with the host Lady Beavers taking home the title.
The league featured DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic, Brockway, Curwensville, Clearfield, Johnsonburg, Ridgway, Brookville and Redbank Valley.
DuBois swept Redbank Valley, 2-0, in one semifinal, while Ridgway swept Brookville, 2-0, in the other. DuBois then knocked off Ridgway, 2-1, in the best-of-3 championship match.
Area golf result
FERN — The “Golf Nuts” traveled to Hi-Level Golf Course Wednesday, and George Heitzenrater shot the low gross score of the day with a 4-over par 77.
Heitzenrater also teamed up with Jack Kramer, Tom Mortimer and Dave Edner to take home top honors in the team standings with a 335.
Emory Keith, Dave Beane, Mike Ross and Al Minns took second (347), while Gary Starr, Les Schlosser, Tom Haag and Terry Crawford were third (348). Fourth place went to Frank Foulkrod, Charlie Muth, Chuck Eldridge and Dick Platt (349).
Eldridge, Mortimer and Keith took the Quota Points, while Ron Rosman captured Odd Man Out Honors.
Next week’s play is at the Emporium Country Club.
D’backs beat Phillies, 6-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Corbin struck out nine in a combined four-hitter, David Peralta had four hits and two RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rolled over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 on Wednesday.
Corbin (10-4) had the Phillies guessing most of the game, allowing four hits in 7 1/3 innings while reaching a career-high 183 strikeouts this season. The left-hander did not give up a home run for the ninth straight start, the longest stretch by an Arizoba Diamondbacks pitcher since Brandon Webb in 2003.
Peralta hit a two-run triple off Vince Velasquez (8-9) in the third inning, sending the Phillies right-hander to his first loss since June 25.
Peralta had his fourth four-hit game of the homestand and tied the franchise record with 10 hits in the three-game series. He is 18 for 31 since taking two days off with shoulder tightness last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.