Snyder at Mount Aloysius
CRESSON — St. Marys Area High School graduate Adam Snyder is seeing plentiful time on the court in his first season with the Mount Aloysius men’s tennis team.
The Mounties, who currently sit at 5-2 on the fall portion of their schedule, wrap up fall play Saturday when they hit the road for a match against Alfred.
Snyder got his college career started on Sept. 5 for the team in a match against Lycoming, where he won his No. 4 singles match 6-3, 6-3 before teaming up with doubles partner Cole Kazmierczyk to win 8-4 at No. 2 doubles to help win Mount Aloysius win 6-3.
In the team’s seven matches this season, the former Dutchmen is 5-2 in singles action as well as holding a 5-2 record in doubles matches in the early portions of his freshman season.
q q q
If there are any other Tri-County Area graduates playing football, women’s volleyball, men’s or women’s soccer, tennis or cross country that we missed, please email us at sports@thecourierexpress.com with the player’s name and what school he or she attends.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll is highlighted by a perfect game from Robert Smith, who accomplished the 300 game in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
In the same league, John Hilliard recorded a game of 277 on his way to a 780 series while Andy Werner made the list with a 279 game.
Also making the honor roll was a trio of bowlers out of the Town & Country League.
Dalton Doverspike led the way with a 770 series behind a 279 game, while John Averill added a 279 game and Brad Young finished with a series score of 752.
In the Sunday Mixed Couples League, Jeff Krach made the honor roll by posting a game score of 277 this week.
Dillon new Phillies’ hitting coach
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Dillon has been hired as hitting coach for the Philadelphia Phillies under new manager Joe Girardi.
Dillon served as assistant hitting coach for the Washington Nationals for the past two seasons and previously spent two seasons as the minor league hitting coordinator for the Miami Marlins. He began his coaching career with the Nationals in 2014 as hitting coach for Triple-A Syracuse for two seasons.
Under Dillon and hitting coach Kevin Long, the Nationals led the National League in on-base percentage (.338) and ranked second in batting average (.259), runs (1,644), OPS (.775) and walks (1,215) over the past two seasons. Washington’s 20.7% strikeout rate was the fifth-lowest in the majors.
Dillon played parts of four seasons in the majors with the Florida Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays from 2005-09. He combined to slash .263/.344/.378 over 137 games in his major league career.
His hiring was announced Thursday.