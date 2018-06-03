Sykesville pounds Rossiter
REYNOLDSVILLE — The Sykesville Senators went over back the .500 mark on the season with a 13-0, 5-inning thumping of reigning Federation League champion Rossiter Sunday afternoon.
Jack Herzing tossed a two-hit shutout in the mercy-rule victory, striking out eight and walking three. He was backed by an offense that pounded out 14 hits — including home runs by Adam Fox, Jake Felix and Jude Lander.
Fox was 3-for-3 with the homer and two RBIs in the win. Ryan Walker also went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, while Felix added a double to go along with his home while driving in four runs. Cory Manning had two hits and three RBIs for the Senators.
Sykesville (3-2) is back in action Tuesday at Brookville.
Giants sweep Phillies
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dereck Rodriguez earned his first big league win, giving up a home run to Jake Arrieta but outpitching the Phillies ace to lead the San Francisco Giants over Philadelphia 6-1 Sunday for a three-game sweep.
Rodriguez (1-0), the 25-year-old son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez, had pitched just once before in the majors, going 3 1/3 innings in relief last Tuesday at Colorado.
Making his first start, Rodriguez gave up one run — on Arrieta’s sixth career homer — and five hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six.
Arrieta (5-3) allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner had given up just three earned runs over his last 35 innings when they Giants broke through in the sixth to score five times.
Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer that helped the Giants win their fourth in a row. They’ve taken five straight at home.
