Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Another week of bowling action, another perfect game, as this time it was Shawn Gregory to accomplish the feat in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
A pair of other bowlers also made the honor roll in the same league, as Ryan Mitskavich followed with a game of 289, while Tim Oswalt bowled a 287 game.
Pitt tops Canisius, 87-79
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Champagnie scored 21 points and Pittsburgh held off Canisius 87-79 on Monday.
Champagnie, a freshman, got the game started with a personal 8-0 run and he finished by tying a career-high scoring output and six rebounds.
Champagnie was 5 of 6 on 3-pointers, part of a two-pronged Pitt barrage from long range with guard Ryan Murphy, who had 16 points, including four 3-pointers.