Lady Cards roll past Kane
KANE — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team pounded out 26 hits, including five home runs, in a 29-0, 3-inning mercy-rule victory at Kane Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals (11-0) batted around in all three innings, scoring 12 runs in the first and nine in the second before pushing eight across the plate in the third.
Jordy Kosko, Ashley Wruble and Chelsea Busatto all blasted three-run homers for DCC, while Mia Meholick and Carley Semancik each had two-run shots over the fence.
Wruble led the way overall, going 4-for-4, adding a triple, six RBIs and four runs scored. Meholick was 3-for-3, adding a pair of doubles and five RBIs to go along with three runs.
Semancik, Alyssa Bittner and Maddie Nasuti each enjoyed 3-for-3 days, with Semancik knocking in three runs and Bittner two. Shayleigh Gulvas was 3-for-4, while Kosko and Mia Colgely each had two hits. Kosko collected four RBIs.
Wruble and Semancik combined on a three-hit shutout. Wruble tossed the first two innings for the win, allowing one while striking out three. Semancik gave up two hits in her scoreless inning of work.
Central Catholic travels to Smethport Saturday.
ECC girls top Johnsonburg
JOHNSONBURG — The Elk County Catholic and Johnsonburg softball teams met for the second straight day Thursday, and this time around it was ECC that came out on the winning end with a 10-6 win at Knothole Park.
The Ramettes captured a 17-7 win Wednesday on ECC’s field but couldn’t hold off a late comeback by the Lady Crusaders Thursday to complete a regular season sweep.
Johnsonburg took a 6-5 lead into the sixth inning, but ECC pushed six runs across in the frame to come away with the victory.
Jenna Weisner led the ECC attack, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Hannah Barnett smacked a double and home run while knocking in two runs, while Michelle Gerber added two hits and a RBI. Rosina Nero had a double and three RBIs.
Gerber notched the win in relief, tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings. She stuck out seven and walked one.
For Johnsonburg (4-4), Maria Jones went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Amanda Williams and Michaela Herzing both had two hits, with Williams ripping a triple.
Elk County (4-4) hosts Curwensville on Tuesday, while the Ramettes travel to Sheffield today.
DuBois Y tennis lessons
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is offering co-ed group tennis lessons for two different age groups this spring at the DuBois City Park tennis courts.
For 10 years olds and up there will be a 9-week session instructed by Pat Mowrey on Monday evenings starting May 7. Lessons will be for Beginner level from 6-7 p.m. and intermediate level from 7-8 p.m. Cost is $55 for members and $90 for potential members.
Lori Sabatose will instruct the 4-9 year olds on Wednesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. This session will include 4 classes: May 30, June 13 (2 classes; 6-8 p.m.) and June 20. Age-appropriate size equipment and court size will be provided for this group. Cost is $25 for members and $40 for potential members.
Minimum number of students is required. Registration is open up to the first night of lessons in both groups, if space available. Lessons will be offered again in July and August for both groups if enough interest.
Any questions, please call the YMCA at 375-9622.
