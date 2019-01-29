DCS sweeps Calvary Huntingdon
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams swept visiting Calvary Huntingdon Tuesday, with the boys securing a 40-22 victory and the girls coming away with a 34-22 win.
On the boys side, the Eagles jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the opening quarter and held a commanding 29-11 lead at the half.
DuBois Christian only managed 11 points in the second half, but held Huntingdon to 11 points as well to secure the win.
Gabe Hoover led the Eagles with 11 points in the win, while Alex Hallowell added double figures with 10 and Adam Mowrey chipped in nine points.
On the girls side, the Lady Eagles held Huntingdon to just nine points over the first three quarters and led 32-9 heading into the final quarter of play.
The Lady Eagles was outscored 13-2 in the fourth, but still came away with a 12-point victory.
Gabby Meholick led the Lady Eagles with 12 points in the win, while Sophia Williamson and Colesy Brownlee each added six points.
Both teams return to action Thursday at home against Bethel Erie, with the girls game beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the boys following at 6 p.m.
Clemson tops Pitt, 82-69
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Senior guard Marcquise Reed scored 26 points and Clemson rediscovered its touch from long range Tuesday night in an 82-69 victory against Pittsburgh in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Littlejohn Coliseum.
The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Tigers, who improved to 12-8 overall and 2-5 in ACC play. Clemson, which is 5-3 all-time against the Panthers, handed Pitt its 19th consecutive road defeat. The Panthers have lost 16 in a row on the road in ACC play.
Freshman guard Xavier Johnson paced Pitt (12-9, 2-6) with a career-high 30 points.
