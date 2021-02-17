Lions hire Randle El to coach wide receivers
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have hired wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.
Detroit coach Dan Campbell added the former NFL receiver to his staff Wednesday after he was with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past two seasons as an offensive assistant.
Randle El was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2002, and the former Indiana quarterback and point guard had a nine-year career in the NFL as a dynamic receiver with the Steelers and Washington.
The Lions hired Campbell last month after naming Brad Holmes as general manager. Campbell’s staff includes offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
The Phillies finalize deal with infielder Brad Miller
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Phillies have finalized a one-year contract with infielder Brad Miller and a minor league deal with left-hander Tony Watson, who will attend spring training as a non-roster player.
Miller batted .232 with seven homers, 25 RBIs and an .807 OPS in 48 games with the St. Louis Cardinals last season. He batted .263 with 12 homers, 21 RBIs and a .941 OPS in 66 games with the Phillies in 2019.
Watson was 1-0 with two saves and a 2.50 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the San Francisco Giants last year. He allowed a .191 opposing average for the season.
Tim Tebow retires from baseball after five years
Tim Tebow is retiring from baseball after five years as a minor leaguer with the New York Mets.
The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and reached Triple-A, encouraged by then general manager and current team president Sandy Alderson.
Tebow played 77 games at baseball’s highest minor league level in 2019, batting .163 with four home runs. He finishes his career with a .223 average over 287 games.
A lefty-hitting outfielder, the 33-year-old was invited the major league spring training this season, taking one of New York’s 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution. Position players aren’t slated to report to the Mets’ spring complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, until next week.
Over four big league spring trainings, Tebow batted .151 in 34 games, connecting for his first and only homer last spring before camps were closed.