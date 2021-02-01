...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Clearfield, Elk, Cameron and Potter Counties.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Monday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&