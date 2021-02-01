Bowling Honor Roll

DuBOIS — A trio of area bowlers have landed on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.

Anthony Manning rolled a 290 game in the Owens-Brockway League, while Ryan Mitskavich had a 277 game in Division 2 of the Litts Club.

Shane Frantz also posted a 752 series in Division A of the Sportsmans League.

