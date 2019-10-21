C-L’s Siegel ties for 25th at states
YORK — Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Siegel carded a second-round 7-over 78 to finish tied for 25th overall in the PIAA Class 2A championship at Heritage Hills Golf Resort Tuesday.
Siegel improved by 10 shots from Monday’s opening round where he shot a 17-over 88, as he finished the tournament with a two-day total of 166 (24-over).
He finished with a pair of birdies on day two, securing birdies on the Par-4 first and the Par-3 fifth on Tuesday after not recording any birdies during his opening round.
The Lion finished tied with Philipsburg-Osceola’s Brandon Singer, while Riverside’s Skyler Fox took first place with a two-day total of 2-over 144 after shooting rounds of 1-over 72 on both days.
Area Golf Result
TROUTVILLE — Cork Egolf and Mike Weber tied for first with Ed Serge and Jim London as both twosomes shot rounds of 60 in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday.
Harry Steele and Jim McAfoos followed in third place, two shots back with a 62.
Serge made the longest putt on the first hole and was also closest to the pin on No. 5.
Golf had the closest second shot on the ninth hole as well as finishing with a 37 to record the low gross score of the day.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBIOS— This edition of the bowling honor roll features seven area bowlers.
Brian Doel earned a spot on the honor roll after recording a game of 290 in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League this past week.
In the same league, Matt Klebacha made the list after finishing with a series score of 754.
Ryan Mitskavich and Will Wayne both made the honor roll out of the Sportsman’s League as both bowlers recorded games of 278 during Week 6.
In Week 7 of Sportsman’s League action, Tim Dennis made the honor roll out of the A Division with a game of 277.
In the Town & Country League, Kenny White made the honor roll by bowling a game of 277.
Pat Hanna made the honor roll out of the Gold League’s Division 1 after bowling a 279 game this past week.
Panthers beat Penguins, 4-2
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.
Denis Malgin had a goal and an assist, and Noel Acciari, and Frank Vatrano also scored goals for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots. Aleksander Barkov had a pair of assists.
Patric Hornqvist and Teddy Blueger scored for Pittsburgh. Matt Murray made 18 saves.
The Panthers have won two of their past three games. After winning five in a row, the Penguins lost their second straight game.
Leading 2-1, Huberdeau stretched the Panthers lead to 3-1 when he deflected a shot from Anton Stralman with 6:18 left in the third.
The Penguins closed to 3-2 on Hornqvist’s goal.with 5:35 left, but Vatrano’s empty-net goal with 1:03 left made the score 4-2.
Malgin put the Panthers ahead 2-1 when he took a pass from Huberdeau to the side of the crease and poked the puck into the near side with 2:00 left in the second.