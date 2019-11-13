Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll is highlighted by Rick Whitmore, who came up four pins short of a perfect game with a 296 in the Town & Country League this past week.
In the same league, Ray Reed also made the honor roll by bowling a game of 276 on his way to finishing with a 753 series.
A trio of bowlers in Jackie Mitskavich, Brian Doel and Bill Barry made the honor roll out of the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
Mitskavich posted a game of 277, one shot ahead of Doel who recorded a 276 game, while Barry earned a spot by recording a 772 series.
In the DuBois Lanes Junior League it was Melia Mitskavich making the honor roll by bowling a game of 253.
Penguins’ Crosby out six weeks
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Penguins star Sidney Crosby will be out at least six weeks after what the team said was a successful core muscle injury repair Thursday.
General manager Jim Rutherford says the procedure was performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.
The 32-year-old Crosby leads the team in scoring with five goals and 12 assists in 17 games despite dealing with a sports hernia since training camp.
The two-time MVP left a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Nov. 9 in the third period. He got tangled up with Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson and moments later took a shot from Gustafsson that smacked off his right foot.
Anthony to join Trail Blazers
A person familiar with the details says Carmelo Anthony is returning to the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The 10-time All-Star hasn’t played since a short stint with the Houston Rockets ended a little more than a year ago after just 10 games. But the Blazers hope there is still enough game left in the 35-year-old forward to help them overcome a 4-8 start.
Anthony’s deal with Portland was confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because it has not been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.com, which said that Anthony would join the team on its upcoming road trip.
Anthony is a three-time Olympic gold medalist but has struggled at the end of his recent stops in Oklahoma City and Houston following 6 ½ seasons in New York.