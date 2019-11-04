Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A busy week of bowling across the area saw five area bowlers post game scores worth of a spot on the bowling honor roll.
Patrick Johnston led those bowlers with a game score of 288 out of the Owens-Brockway League.
In the Domestic Engineers League, Cherie Naugle earned a spot on the honor roll by bowling a game of 235.
A pair of bowlers made the honor roll out of the Gold League’s Division 1, as both Cam Tilson Jr. and Bill Barry recorded 279 games over the past week.
Pat Nosker also made the honor roll after recording a game of 279 in the Sportsman’s League A Division.
Phillies decline three options
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies have declined club options on left-hander Jason Vargas and right-handers Jared Hughes and Pat Neshek.
Vargas was 1-4 with a 5.37 ERA in 11 starts with the Phillies, who acquired him on July 29 from the Mets. He gets a $2 million buyout instead of $8 million for 2020, and New York is sending the Phillies $2 million to offset the cost of the buyout.
Hughes had a 3.91 ERA in 25 appearances with the Phillies. He receives a $250,000 buyout instead of $3 million for 2020.
Neshek pitched 18 innings in 2019 and only 42 1/3 over the past two seasons while earning $16.5 million. He gets a $750,000 buyout instead of $7 million for 2020.
Philadelphia said pitchers Jerad Eickhoff, Mike Morin, Blake Parker and Edubray Ramos and infielder Phil Gosselin all had refused outright assignments to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and had elected to become free agents.
Pitchers Víctor Arano, Seranthony Domínguez, David Robertson, Robert Stock and Adam Morgan and outfielder Andrew McCutchen were reinstated from the 60-day injured list, and outfielder Odubel Herrera was reinstated from the restricted list.
YMCA girls basketball league
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is currently taking registrations for its 7th and 8th grade girls basketball league for individuals.
Cost is free for families with a membership, $20 for youth members and $40 for potential members.
Games will be played on Friday evenings.
For more information, contact Zac Wilcox at 375-YMCA.
YMCA boys basketball tourney
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is currently taking registrations for its 5th-6th grade boys team basketball tournament to be held December 6-7.
The games will be played on Friday and Saturday afternoon and Sunday if necessary and each team is guranteed at least three games.
If registration allows, there will be separate tourneys for each grade level.
Teams/players can play up a grade level, but not down and the registration deadline is Nov. 29.
Cost is $100 per team and $75 if paid in full by Nov. 18.
For more information, contact Zac Wilcox at 375-YMCA.