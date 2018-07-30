Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a blind draw/scramble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
First place went to Ken Snyder, John Buskirk, Jim Kyler and Wayne London.
Fent Ahenkle, Gary Snyder, Herm Franke and Walt Kosiba took second place in the event.
The team of Terry Stockdale, Don Jewell, Jack Amick and John Showers finished the event in third place.
Buskirk won closest to the pin on the 14th hole, while Larry Bunk made the longest putt of the da on #12.
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association hosted heir annual Member Guest Tournament at the Treasure Lake Gold Course July 19.
Fourteen foursomes took part in the ‘Two best balls’ tournament with a theme of “Pride of PA”.
Lois Sweetland, Keely Benson, Amy O’Donnell and Patty Bish claimed first place in the first flight.
Second place in the first flight went to the foursome of Dot Hedglin, Tammy Cotter, MaryAnny Piccirillo and Sandy Florig.
In the second flight, Mary Reed, Beth Alexander, Patty Trainor and Linda Schneider took first place.
Carol Korthaus, MaryAnn Deluca, Helen Garner and Teri Pfaff took second in the second flight.
The low gross winners were Betsy Schuch, Debra Corey, Darla Hawley and Annie Baker.
JoAnny Zartman was closest to the line on #6, while Karen Deloia was closes to the pin on the seventh and Schuch made the longest putt of the day on the 18th hole.
DuBOIS — Area golfer Tom Jones made a hole in one on the eighth hole of the Treasure Lake Silver Course Tuesday.
The hole in one was witnessed by Bob Bullers, Don Means and Bob Supko.
