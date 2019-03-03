DuBois boys fall to Meadville
SLIPPERY ROCK — The DuBois boys basketball team was outscored 19-6 in the first quarter as it was defeated 52-29 by Meadville in the District 8-9-10 Sub-Regional at Slippery Rock University Saturday night.
Davyon Butler sparked the Bulldogs in the opening quarter with eight points, while Keeon Lindsey hit a pair of three-pointers to help the District 10 top seed jump out to a 13-point lead after eight minutes.
Lennon Lindholm scored four of DuBois’ six points in the opening quarter, as Alex Beers added the other score.
Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter, with only one player on each team scoring in the frame.
Lashon Lindsey hit a trio of baskets to score all of Meadville’s six points, while Jonathan Cruz hit a three and finished with all of the Beavers’ five points in the second as the Bulldogs took a 25-11 lead into the half.
Meadville continued to add to its lead in the third quarter, as Shane McElhinny knocked down a pair of threes to help stretch the lead to 39-23 heading into the final quarter of play.
Chase Husted was the only DuBois player to score in the fourth, as the junior finished with six points and the Beavers were outscored 13-6 in the frame to suffer the 23-point loss.
Husted finished with a team-high 12 points for DuBois, all coming in the second half, while Lindholm added eight for the Beavers.
Lashon Lindsey scored a game-high 15 points for the Bulldogs, while Butler added 12 and Keeon Lindsey had 11 in the win for Meadville.
The loss puts an end to DuBois’ season as they finish the year with a 15-9 record, while Meadville (18-6) moves on to the first round of the PIAA playoffs which begin Friday.
Rays beat Pirates, 10-4
Newly acquired catcher Mike Zunino doubled home two runs for the Rays. Avisail Garcia had two hits and four RBIs, and Ryne Stanek tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Pablo Reyes homered for Pittsburgh. Mitch Keller, a second-round pick in the 2014 draft, gave up four runs in one inning.
Phillies tie Twins, 3-3
Jake Arrieta struck out four and worked three hitless innings for the Phillies. Andrew Romine homered, and Shane Robinson singled and doubled in three at-bats.
Max Kepler and Lucas Duda each had two hits for Minnesota, and Jonathan Schoop homered. Jose Berrios gave up two runs in 2 1/3 innings.
Eagles sign Graham for 3 years
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive end Brandon Graham have agreed to a three-year contract extension, preventing the team’s longest-tenured defensive player from testing free agency.
Graham had just four sacks last season after a career-high 9 ½ in 2017, including a strip-sack on Tom Brady to secure Philadelphia’s 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl in February 2018.
Graham was the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft. He has 42 ½ sacks, 16 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 127 games, 70 starts.
The Eagles on Wednesday said they wouldn’t place a franchise tag on backup quarterback Nick Foles.
They were 9-7 in 2018 and won a wild-card playoff game at Chicago before losing at New Orleans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.