Crusaders roll past Rovers
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team had its offense rolling again Saturday, as the Crusaders notched their second lopsided victory in as many nights with an 84-45 win against visiting Brockway.
Elk County jumped out a 22-13 lead after one quarter, and the Rovers stayed within striking distance at the half down 13 at 46-33.
However, the Crusaders ran away from the Rovers in the second half, outscoring Brockway 38-12 over the final two quarters. The Crusaders’ 39-point victory came on the heels of a 77-33 win at Punxsutawney Friday night.
Elk County had nine different players score in the game, including five who reached double figures. Alex Breindel led the way with a game-high 16 points, while Carter Lindemuth and Regis Wortman had 14 and 12, respectively. Will Uberti dropped in 11 and Brady Schneider chipped in 10.
Zane Puhala led Brockway with 13 points, while Alec Freemer also reached double figures with 12.
Both teams are off until Friday when they open play in their respective holiday tournament.
Brockway takes on DuBois Central Catholic at 6 p.m. in the opener of the DuBois Holiday Tournament, while ECC battles cross-town rival St. Marys at 8 p.m. in the night cap of the Elk County Holiday Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.