Warren girls top St. Marys
ST. MARYS — Warren used a strong second half performance to upend St. Marys, 53-41, in girls basketball action Friday night.
The host Lady Dutch led 25-23 at the half, but Warren outscored St. Marys 30-16 in the final two quarters to come away with the 13-point victory to end its regular season with a 19-3 record.
Margo Loutzenhiser led the Lady Dragons with a game-high 25 points — 18 of which came in the second half. Teammates Riley Childress (12) and Emma Ruhlman (11) also reached double figures.
Abigail Adamski led St. Marys with eight points. Megen Quesenberry added seven and Kyla Johnson six. All eight Lady players who hit the floor scored in the game.
St. Marys (15-6) closes out its regular season Monday at home against Bradford.
The Lady Dutch are the second seed for the upcoming District 9 Class 4A playoffs and host third-seeded Clearfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Taillon to start opening day
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jameson Taillon will be the Pittsburgh Pirates’ opening-day starter.
The right-hander will pitch March 28 against the Reds at Cincinnati, manager Clint Hurdle said Saturday. It will be the first opening-day start of Taillon’s four-year career.
Taillon was 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts last season.
“It’s a big honor to kick off the season for the boys, try to set the tone,” Taillon said at the Pirates’ spring training camp. “Obviously, I care about the body of work but it’s a big honor. Growing up as a fan of baseball, there was a certain (aura) about being the opening-day starter.”
Chris Archer will start the home opener April 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
“We put two men in play to represent the club and get us out of the blocks well in the first four games of the season,” Hurdle said.
Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove will pitch the second and third games at Cincinnati. The Pirates are undecided on a fifth starter.
