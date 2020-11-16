DCC middle school results
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Middle School girls basketball teams had a rough go last week, as the 7th and 8th grade squads combined to go 1-3 against Sheffield and Punxsutawney.
The 7th grade Lady Cardinals beat Sheffield, 26-22, led by Julia Sebring’s 10 points. The team then suffered its first loss of the season, 32-13, against Punxsy. Maddie Gritzer had seven points in the seyback, while Sebring had six.
As for the 8th grade squad, it lost to Sheffield (34-14) and Punxsy (38-27). Hope Jacob led the Lady Cardinals with six points in the Sheffield game. Jacob had 13 points vs. Punxsy, while teammate Marina Hanes added 10.
The 7th grade squad was scheduled to play Brockway Monday night in the program’s lone game of the week. Central Catholic is tentatively scheduled to wrap up its season next Monday at Union.
Brees has rib fractures
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees has been diagnosed with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed right lung, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced specifics about Brees’ injury, which the 41-year-old quarterback said occurred on a heavy hit by San Francisco defensive lineman Kentavius Street in the second quarter of New Orleans 27-13 victory over the Niners on Sunday.
Brees’ injuries, which were first reported by ESPN, are expected to sideline the quarterback for multiple weeks. Two of the Saints’ next three games are against the Falcons, first on Sunday in the Superdome and then in Atlanta on Dec. 6. In between, New Orleans visits Denver on Nov. 29.
Saints coach Sean Payton said Monday he would not comment on any injuries before the first required injury report of this week on Wednesday.
But with Brees virtually certain to miss upcoming games, the Saints’ offense is likely to be run primarily by Jameis Winston, a 2015 first overall draft choice by Tampa Bay whom New Orleans signed to a one-year contract as a free agent this offseason.
Taysom Hill, a utility player who intermittently takes over for Brees on option plays — but also plays tight end and on special teams — also could see his snaps at quarterback increase, depending on Winston’s performance.