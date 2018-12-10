Brockway falls at West Shamokin
RURAL VALLEY — The Brockway girls basketball team was defeated 58-24 on the road at the hands of West Shamokin Monday.
Brockway (0-3) was led by Morgan Lindemuth with an 11 point performance, while Danielle Wood chipped in nine points.
The game was close after the opening quarter, as the Lady Wolves led 14-12 after the first quarter, but then went on to hold the Lady Rovers to just 12 points in the final three quarters to secure the victory.
Brockway returns to action Monday as they travel to A-C Valley in search of their first win of the season.
DuBois Jr. High crowns 2 champs
HUNTINGDON — The DuBois junior high wrestling team opened its season Saturday at the 18th annual Huntingdon Bearcat Classic, and the Beavers placed second in the 16-team, event with 161.5 points.
DuBois crowned two champs in Davey Aughenbaugh and Austin Mitchell, while Brendan Orr reached the finals before finishing second. Braden Roy was third and Gage Sonnie and Zack Gallagher both came in fourth.
Beavers Mikey Myers, Dalton Yale, Andrea Wilmoth, and AJ Nicastro all placed fifth.
DuBois returns to action Dec. 18 at Philipsburg-Osceola at 5:30 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A strong week of action for local bowlers has led to nine members of this week’s bowling honor roll.
In the Industrial League Division 1, Dan McIntosh earned a spot on the honor roll by bowling a game score of 277 this week.
In the second division of the Industrial League, Dan Shaffer bowled a 279 game to earn a spot on the honor roll.
In the Town and County League, Kyle Stoddard staked his name on the honor roll by bowling game of 270.
In the DuBois Lanes Juniors League, Ryan Mitskavich earned a spot on the honor roll with a 276 game, while Tyler McIntosh bowled a 275 in the same league to make the list.
In the Gold League Division 1, Cam Tislon Jr. bowled a 279 game and finished with a 771 series.
This week’s honor roll also features three bowlers from the Gold League’s second division, led by John Emert who came just two pins shy of a perfect game, finishing with a 298 and also bowling a 772 series.
Duck Kutsel posted a 290 game score, while Brandon Stonebery finished with a 279 game in the same division.
YMCA girls basketball tourney
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is currently taking registrations for its 7th and 8th grad girls team basketball tournament to be held January 11-12.
The game will be played n Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, as well as Sunday if necessary.
Each team will have a 3-game guarantee and if registration allows there will be separate tournaments for each grade.
Teams/players can play up a grade, but not down and deadline to register is January 5th with a $25 deposit due by deadline.
Total cost is $100 per team, $75 if paid in full three weeks prior to tournament and registrations are limited.
For additional information contact Zac Wilcox at 814-375-YMCA.
