DCS splits soccer openers
HUNTINGDON — The DuBois Christian School soccer teams opened their season Tuesday at Calvary Christian and split the boys-girls doubleheader.
The Lady Eagles edged Calvary Christian, 3-2, while the Eagles fell 8-1.
Emily Deitch helped power the Lady Eagles’ win as she scored two goals — one in each half. Her first score came in the opening 40 minutes, as DCS took that 1-0 lead to the half.
Calvary Christian pulled even with the first goal of the second half before Fiona Riss and Emily Deitch each found the back of the net to put the Lady Eagles back up 3-1. The hosts scored again on a penalty kick, but DCS held on for the season-opening victory.
The Eagles’ lone goal came from Gabe Hoover in the first half, but unfortunately for DCS, Hoover was forced from the game with an injury with 10 minutes left before halftime.
Calvary Christian found the net five times in the first half to all but put the game away before adding three more goals after the break to set the final.
DuBois Christian hosts Johnstown Christian School in the home opener today.
Area golf results
DuBOIS — The “Golf Nuts” played at the DuBois Country Club on Wednesday, with the team of
George Heitzenrater, Joe Swisher, Tom Mortimer and Dave Heltman taking home top honors with a 371.
The quartet of Les Schlosser, John Kruse, Tom Haag and Terry Crawford finished second with a 376, while Don Woods, Charlie Muth, Joe Michalski and Ed Pasi placed third with a 377.
Quota Points were Chuck Eldridge 40, Heltman 39, Schlosser 36. The Odd Man Out was Eldridge. The league plays at Green Meadows in Volant next week.