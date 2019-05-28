DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 76F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.