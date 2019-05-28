Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — Beechwoods Golf Course hosted its Thursday Night Ladies Fun League Thursday as they played a five-person scramble.
The group of Amy Kessler, Delean Sheppard, Betsy Stover, Patty Miller and Linda Schneider finished the evening in first place.
Schneider made the longest putt on No. 4, while Kessler had the closest second shot on the seventh hole.
q q q
TREASURE LAKE — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association hosted a Par Points event at the Treasure Lake Gold Course Saturday.
In the first flight, Mary Reed took first place with a score of 37, while Marian Gray was second with 37 and Karen DeLoia finished third with 27 points.
Anita Todd took first place in the second flight at 39 points ahead of Helen Griebel with 31 and Kathy Caracci with 22.
MaryAnn Piccirillo finished with 34 points to finish first in the third flight, while Peg Akers was second at 29 and Nancy Kirkland third with 27.
Kirkland also had a chip in on the 13th hole.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Alan Borden recorded his first hole in one on Tuesday at Kenterra Golf Course.
Borden, of Troutville, recorded the ace on the 120-yard eighth hole with a 9 iron.
The shot was witnessed by Jim London and Dan Stamler.
Area Bowling Results
DuBOIS — The Friendship Hose Co. #2 and Litts Club League hosted a playoff between the teams of Steeple Furniture, Friendship Hose Co., Joe’s Tux Shop and Moose Knuckles.
Friendship Hose Co. finished in first place with a team total of 3,129, while Steeple Furniture took second at 3,016.
Third went to Joe’s Tux Shop at 3,009, as Moose Knuckles finished fourth with a team total of 2,905.
The winning team consisted of Chuck Dietz, Shane Dietz, Mike Mecca, Joe Swisher, Greg Vida, while the team’s subs were Brian Reilly, Jeff Krach and Jeff Abers.
Swisher posted the top series score with a 668, while Chuck Dietz followed with a 615 and Krach posted a 611.
Swisher led the way with a game score of 246, while Chuck Dietz posted a 243 and Krach bowled a 234 game.