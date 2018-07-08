Area golf results
TROUTVILLE — Jim London and Nate Crawford scored a 56 to take home top honors in Kenterra Golf Course Open League action this past week.
Jim McAfoos and Alan Borden tied with Randy Baird and Greg Kennis Jr. for second place with rounds of 62.
Kennis Jr. was closest to the pin on No. 2, while Greg Kennis Sr. made the longest putt on No. 6. Crawford had the closest third shot on No. 7.
Crawford had the low gross of the day with a 33.
q q q
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held a Low Putts –Flighted event on June 28 on the Gold Course.
First Flight winners, with putts in parenthesis, were Carol Korthaus (27), Marian Gray (30), Linda Awtrey (31) and Patty King. Second Flight winners were Peg Akers (33), Linda Brubaker (34), MaryAnn Piccirillo (36) and Donna Burt Mcalile (37).
Betsy Shuch, Gray, King and Peggy Davis all carded birdies.
Darla Hawley turned in a round of 79.
q q q
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association hosted an 18-hole Red, White & Blue Scramble on Thursday, with a tiebreaker needing to be used to determined the Top 3 teams after each finished with a 69.
The trio of Amy O’Donnell, Mary Reed and Peg Akers took home first place based on that tiebreaker, while second went to the team of Betsy Shuch, Sue Tench, Kathy Caracci and Lois Southland.
Placing third were Darla Hawley, Susan Hartman, Helen Garner and Molly Bullers.
Hawley made birdies on Nos. 1 and 8. Reed and Hartman each had a chip-in on No. 10, while Linda Awtrey had one on No. 4 and Patty King one on No. 4.
Na wins at The Greenbrier
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Kevin Na rode a hot putter to halt a winless streak of nearly seven years on the PGA Tour.
Na shot a 6-under-64 for a five-stroke victory at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on Sunday.
The 34-year-old Na’s only previous tour win came in Las Vegas in October 2011.
“I wasn’t sure if it was going to come again. I was hoping it would — sooner than later,” Na said. “I’ve been close so many times, failed so many times.”
He’s had three dozen top-10 finishes since that last win and showed signs earlier this year that reaching the top again was still well within reach. He tied for second at the Genesis Open in January, two shots behind Bubba Watson. In late May he shot 61 in the first round of the Fort Worth Invitational to match the course record and finished fourth.
Starting Sunday’s round one stroke behind co-leaders Harold Varner and Kelly Kraft, Na birdied six of his first 10 holes to open a big lead on the Old White TPC, and he cruised from there. The only blemish on his card was a bogey on the par-4 11th after driving into the rough.
Na finished at 19-under 261 and picked up the $1.31 million winner’s paycheck. He improved 40 spots to No. 18 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Kraft shot 70 and finished second at 14 under. Brandt Snedeker (64) and Jason Kokrak (67) tied for third at 13 under.
