Dream to host skills videos
DuBOIS — While COVID-19 put an end to the DuBois Dream’s season and cancelled its youth program, the team is still looking for ways to help expand the game of basketball among the community.
The team plans to host skills videos on Zoom, a free online video communications service, as a way to connect with youth players around the area to help them improve as players.
The first videos are set to be hosted today by owner/player Albert Varacallo and assistant GM/player Jake Perrin, with a beginner video followed by an advanced video.
The beginner video will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last 30 minutes, while a 30-minute intermediate video will begin at 6 p.m.
Varacallo noted today’s session will be a trial run and hopes that if things go well they will host videos twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Anyone interested in getting access to the skill sessions should email info@duboisdream.com.
HOF game still on for Aug. 6
As of now, the Pro Football’s Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is still on for Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio.
That’s the first exhibition game scheduled to start the NFL’s 2020 season, although it’s subject to change amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The NFL indefinitely delayed the start of teams’ offseason programs last month as the nation saw a spike in the number of Americans testing positive for COVID-19.
The league has not released its 2020 regular-season schedule, but that is expected to occur in early May.
Ohio was among the earliest states in shutting down events and venues. Gov. Mike DeWine said no fans would be allowed to attend the “First Four” of the NCAA Tournament in Dayton the day before the entire March Madness was halted.