Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A busy week of bowling action saw just a pair of bowlers out of the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League make this edition of the honor roll.
Bill Barry led the duo with a game of 290, while Tom Mitskavich rolled a 289 game to also make the honor roll.
Steelers trade for Williamson
The Steelers have completed a trade with the New York Jets for inside linebacker Avery Williamson that will help ease the loss of Devin Bush, the team announced Monday.
The Steelers will get Williamson and the Jets’ seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for the Steelers’ fifth-round selection in 2022.
Williamson, 28, is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker in the mold of Bush, who is out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Williamson was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 draft by the Tennessee Titans and is in the final year of his contract with the Jets.
The move by the Steelers shows they are serious about making a run into the postseason by trying to provide quality depth for their defense. Robert Spillane has started the past two games for Bush and has played very well, even returning an interception for touchdown in Sunday’s victory against the Baltimore Ravens.