DAMS tops Brockway
BROCKWAY — The DuBois 7th and 8th grade football team went on the road and secured a 22-6 victory over Brockway to close out the season Thursday.
Danny Dixon led the Beavers’ offense with two rushing scores along with a pair of 2-point conversions in the win.
Nathan Kougher accounted for DuBois’ (4-3) other score on a kickoff return.
The Beavers forced a pair of turnovers, as Boston Graham recovered a fumble on a kick return, while Hunter Allman recorded an interception.
Area Golf Results
TROUTVILLE — Greg Kennis Jr. and Mark Spila shot a 74 to take first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday.
Second place went to Craig Bukousky and Bob Muth, as the duo finished one stroke back with a 75.
With an odd number of golfers for the league’s blind draw, Alan Borden tied for third twice, once with Beau Haney and again with Dan Stamler, shooting 76 both times.
Rick Haney recorded the fewest putts on the day with 12, while Mike Weber was closest to the pin on No. 2 and Mark Spila made the longest putt on the 4th hole.
Kennis Jr. recorded the low gross score of the day by shooting a 34.