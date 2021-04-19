Lady Bulldogs top Brookville
NEW BETHLEHEM — Trailing 7-4 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team scored 15 runs in its next two at-bats and rallied for a 19-8 win in six innings via the 10-Run Rule at the New Bethlehem Little League field Monday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the fifth with three runs. Ashton Pangallo and Megrah Suhan hit back-to-back doubles and Grace Matson singled in Suhan for two of the runs
But Redbank Valley sent 11 batters to the plate and plated eight runs in the bottom of the inning, then put seven straight runners on base in the bottom of the sixth with all seven scoring, the last two on Brynn Rearick’s home run to enact the Mercy Rule.
Tory McKinney, Pangallo, Matson and Aleah Ames each had two hits for the Lady Raiders, who fell to 1-5. McKinney tripled.
For Redbank Valley (3-5), Gabby Dinger went 4-for-5 with two doubles while Rearick was 3-for-5 with a double to go along with her round-tripper, driving in five in all. Brooke Holben also had three hits with a double. Teja Hageter tripled and Elaina Miller had two hits with a double.
The Lady Raiders visit Karns City Thursday.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The latest edition of the bowling honor roll features a trio of competitors.
Rick Meredith rolled a 279 game in Owens-Brockway League, while Will Wayne and Derek Marshall posted games of 279 and 278, respectively, in the Division A of the Sportsmans.
Pitt falls in Elite 8
Pitt came within a set — and, for brief moments, a point — of the athletic department’s first Final Four in 70 years.
Playing in its first NCAA regional final in program history, the Panthers women’s volleyball team lost an excruciating fashion to Washington in a five-set thriller Monday afternoon in Omaha, Neb.
Chinaza Ndee had 16 kills and Kayla Lund 13 for the Panthers, who took the first two sets with relative ease and were twice awarded points late in the fourth set that gave them match points that ended up being overturned by Huskies’ video-review challenges.
Washington won the deciding fifth set 15-9 to send them to Thursday’s national semifinal.
It was a sudden end to a historic run for the Panthers, who never had advanced as far as the regional semifinal in women’s volleyball.
With respect to a bracketed, team, true tournament-style event, Pitt’s most recent “Final Four” was men’s basketball in 1941. Long before the labels “Elite Eight” or “Final Four” were popularized, those Panthers beat North Carolina in the national quarterfinals.
This women’s volleyball Elite Eight was all “chalk” other than unseeded Pitt (19-5), which had beaten No. 14 Utah and No. 3 Minnesota in the prior two rounds