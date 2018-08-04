Hunter-Trapper Ed classes
The next Pennsylvania Game Commission Hunter-Trapper Education Class in northern Jefferson Co will be on August 11 at the Sigel Sportsmen’s Club in Sigel from 9 am until 4 pm.
By law, all first-time hunters and trappers, regardless of age, must successfully complete Hunter-Trapper Education training before they can buy a Pennsylvania hunting or trapping license.
Students must be at least 11 years old to take the class. To sign up or for additional information, go to the PGC website, www.pgc.pa.gov, click on Education, then Hunter Education, and go to Register for a class.
Adults are welcome, but not required, to stay with the students in the class.
Other classes scheduled in the upcoming month are set for Aug. 25 at the Brockway Sportsmen’s Club (9a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Sept. 8 at the Warsaw Sportsmen’s Club (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
Hamlin wins pole at The Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Denny Hamlin has been on the outside looking in as Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and defending Cup series champion Martin Truex Jr. have dominated the season.
The “Big 3” have won 16 of 21 races while Hamlin is winless, but he took a step toward changing his luck by winning the pole for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International.
Hamlin traversed the 2.45-mile layout at 125.534 mph on Saturday to take the top spot in the No. 11 Toyota, just ahead of Busch. It’s Hamlin’s 27th career pole in Cup.
Hamlin is mired in ninth in the standings, nearly 300 points behind Busch, and has been consistently running just outside the top 10.
Chase Elliott, who topped the first round of qualifying, will start third in the No. 9 Chevy, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson.
Joey Logano, who won the Xfinity race moments earlier, qualified sixth, followed by Aric Almirola, AJ Allmendinger, Erik Jones, Kasey Kahne, Ryan Blaney and Michael McDowell.
