DuBois rifle tops Somerset
INDIANA — The DuBois rifle team moved to 4-0 on the season by defeating Somerset 1358-1296 in Indiana Thursday.
Alex Long led the way for DuBois with a personal best 280-8X, while Keith Fatula posted a 280-5X for the Beavers.
Alexandria Howard added a personal best with a 275 for DuBois, while County Weidow added a personal best with a 264.
Danielle Baumgartner scored a 259 to round out the top five scores for DuBois.
Brianna Peterson led the way for Somerset with a 275, while Grayson Wagner added a 265 and Jessica Custer posted a 260.
Six other Beavers added personal bests on scores that did not count towards the team total.
Kassie Uplinger (250), Lucas Knarr (249), Megan O’Rourke (245), Janee Waxler (245), Zach Garman (243) and Jeremy Wolfgang (236) all posted personal bests for DuBois.
On the junior varsity side, DuBois lost their first match of the season to fall to 3-1 on the year.
Zak Roy led the Beavers with a personal best 87, while Zach Shugarts added an 86 for a personal best.
Jordan Uplinger added a score of 82 for DuBois, while Somerset was led by Jake Sheeler with a 92, Nick Leply with a 91 and Lucas Waggle with a 90.
The team is back in action Wednesday on the road against Bishop Carroll.
Cameron Co. beats Lady Rovers
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls basketball team was defeated 45-23 by Cameron County at home Thursday.
The Lady Rovers trailed 17-8 at the half after being held scoreless in the second quarter and were outscored 15-4 in the third quarter to face a 32-12 deficit headlining into the final quarter of play.
Danielle Wood led the way for Brockway with nine points on the night, while Morgan Lindemuth chipped in six.
Brockway returns to action Tuesday as they play host to Johnsonburg.
DAMS wrestling tops Bradford
BRADFORD — The DuBois junior high wrestling team defeated Bradford 69-18 on the road Tuesday to move to 2-1 on the season.
DuBois got pins from Brendan Orr, Davey Alenbaugh, Cadin Delaney, Mikey Myers, Austin Mitchell, Andrea Wilmoth, Matt Krause, Tycen Roy, Braden Roy and AJ Nicastro.
Gage Sonnie and Zack Gallagher also recorded wins for the Beavers, while in exhibition action, Austin Mitchell, Cadin Wilmoth, Matthew Krause and Tycen Roy all recorded falls.
“We came out aggressive and worked hard to pick up bonus points,” DuBois head coach Beau Bash said. “I think our conditioning was the difference between a decision and a fall for several of our guys.”
The team is back in action Thursday as they host Hollidaysburg at DuBois Area High School at 5:30 p.m.
Nebraska men top PSU
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Isaiah Roby scored a career-high 22 points and made a couple big defensive plays late, and Nebraska beat Penn State 70-64 on Thursday night for its school-record 20th straight home win.
The Cornhuskers (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) bounced back from two straight road losses that knocked them out of the Top 25. The Nittany Lions (7-9, 0-5) lost their third straight.
Nebraska’s home win streak is the longest among power-five conference teams and fourth-longest overall. The Huskers broke the school record set by the 1965-66 and 1966-67 teams.
Roby scored six of Nebraska’s eight points after Penn State tied it 48-all. He drove to the basket to give the Huskers the lead, then he ran through a wide-open lane, caught a pass in stride from Isaac Copeland and put down a big dunk. He put back Glynn Watson Jr.’s missed 3-pointer to make it 56-51.
