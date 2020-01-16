DuBois rifle tops DCC
DuBOIS — DuBois got a trio of personal bests from its Top 5 shooters Thursday as it bested cross-town for DuBois Central Catholic, 1434-1234, in an air rifle match at the DuBois Pistol and Rifle Club.
DuBois was led by senior Keith Fatula, who shot a personal best 294 to capture medalist honors on the day. Alex Long and Danielle Baumgartner added scores of 289 and 287, respectively, while teammates Jeremy Wolfgang and Kassie Uplinger each posted personal bests of 282.
Beaver Zak Roy also shot a personal best (275) but did not factor into the team score.
Central Catholic was led by Derek Strouse’s 268. Hayes Cooper (262) and Madison Hannah (261) also shot in the 260s, while Taven Lukehart (250) and Colin Micknis (193) rounded out the Cardinals scoring.
DuBois also won the junior varsity match, 293-275, with Mia Edwards shooting a perfect 100 for the home team. Janee Waxler added a 97 and Cassy Salter a 96 for DuBois.
Brady Snyder recorded a 94 to lead DCC, with Aiden Engle (92) and Caleb Benson (89) closing out scoring for the Cardinals.
DuBois (4-1 varsity, 5-0 JV) is back in action Wednesday at Northern Cambria.
Ultimate Duals moved up
BROOKVILLE — Due to inclement weather forecasted for Saturday, Brookville’s Ultimate Duals have been moved to today.
The four-team event starts at 4 p.m. with Brookville battling Chestnut Ridge and Reynolds taking on Burrell. The 5:30 p.m. session features Brookvile vs. Reynolds and Ridge vs. Burrell.
Things wrap up at 7:30 p.m. when Brookville wrestles Burrell and Reynolds and Ridge square off.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A busy week of bowling action around the area saw a pair of bowlers earn a spot on the bowling honor roll.
Both bowlers made the list out of the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League, as Bill Barry led the way with a game of 278 while Kevin Freas followed with a 275 game.