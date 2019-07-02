Sykesville beats Rossiter, 13-5
ROSSITER — The Sykesville Senators brought the lumber with them to Rossiter Tuesday evening, pounding out 18 hits in a 13-5 victory against the Miners in Federation League action at Shaffer Field.
Brandon Walker finished a home run shy of the cycle, finishing with four hits (2 doubles, 1 triple) while also scoring four runs for the Senators. Jake Felix and Jason Roman each added three hits for Sykesville, while Adam Fox and Garrett Prosper both collected three RBIs.
Ben Hayes notched the win in relief of starter Brandon Simbeck.
Sykesville (10-7) is off until Monday when it travels to Brookville in a make-up game.
DuBois YMCA tennis lessons
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is offering co-ed group tennis lessons for two different age groups at the DuBois City Park tennis courts.
For 10 years olds and up, there will be a 9-week session instructed by Pat Mowrey on Tuesday evenings starting July 9. Lessons will be for beginner level from 6-7 p.m. and intermediate level from 7-8 p.m. Cost is $55 for members and $110 for potential members.
Lori Sabatose will instruct the 4-9 year olds on Wednesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. This session will include 4 classes and begin July 10. Age-appropriate size equipment and court size will be provided for this group. Cost is $25 for members and $50 for potential members.
Registration open now until the first night of lessons in both groups, if space available
People with questions can call the YMCA at 375-9622.
Area golf result
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League played a 4-man shamble event last week, and the quartet of Reggie Hoover, Don Jewell, Jeff Norris and Herm Franke took home top honors.
Second place went to the team of Frank Adamski, Joe Smith, Ray Lockitski and John Showers, while Bob Fornauf, Ed LaBorde, Jeff Emerick and Joe Geppart came in third.
Hoover had the closest second shot on No. 6, while Fornauf made the longest putt on No. 18. Jerry Sanko made the longest put on No. 12.
Angels return to the field
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — With the memory of Tyler Skaggs weighing heavy on their hearts, the Los Angeles Angels prepared Tuesday to play their first game since the death of the much-loved 27-year-old pitcher who got to play for his favorite childhood team.
“He was an exceptional young man with an entire life so full of promise yet to live. For some reason, that is incomprehensible to all of us, he lives on now only in our minds and our hearts,” general manager Billy Eppler said. “Our team will never be the same without him. But forever we’ve been made better by him.”
The Angels decided to play a day after the postponement of the series opener against the Rangers. Skaggs was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Texas on Monday.
“The first game back, whether today or tomorrow was going to be one of the toughest other than yesterday,” manager Brad Ausmus said.
“The game itself is going to be a refuge for players, where they can turn their minds off and concentrate on baseball,” he added. “I don’t know that sitting in a hotel room would do them any good.”
Eppler said he spoke to several players about the situation.
“It felt it’s what Tyler would want, and also allow them to get back in a routine, and to have a period of time where they feel disconnected,” the GM said.