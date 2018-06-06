Koren earns Mid-State honor
MARTINSBURG — The Mid-State Boys Volleyball League recently released its All-Star team for the 2018 season, and DuBois senior Zach Koren was the Beavers’ lone representative on the squad.
League champ Altoona (10-0 record) garnered four All-Stars in senior Phi; Swartz and juniors Chris Ball, Andrew Cassidy and Dalton Keller,. Bishop Guilfoyle also had four selections in seniors Vincent Good, Michael Burke, Tyler Rumbaugh and Charles Patterson.
Rounding out the All-Star team is Huntingdon seniors Julian Groenendaal and Matias Berger, Central senior Kaven Gahagen and West Shamokin freshman Eric Spencer.
7v7 Summer Shootout tourney
DuBOIS — The DuBois Soccer Association is sponsoring its annual “7v7 Summer Shootout” on Saturday, June 23 at the Spider Lake Soccer Complex in DuBois.
Teams will play 25-minute round-robin games with seven players on a half field, with open substitution. Play is for U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15 and high school age groups. New this year is an adult women’s open division as well.
Registrations will be accepted until June 16th. For more information or to register a team, please contact Dan Smith at dannoxp@gmail.com or Craig Ball at cball@comcast.net or download a team packet at www.duboissoccer.com.
Area golf result
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held a Low Putts event last Thursday on the Silver Course, and the winners based on nine holes of play were Karen Deloia, Darla Hawley, Patty King, Amy O’Donnell, Kathy Caracci, Mary Ann Piccirillo, Peg Akers, Betsy Schuch and Dot Hedglin.
Pirates outslug Dodgers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Harrison went 2 for 3 with a bases-clearing double, David Freese and Gregory Polanco drove in two runs each and the Pittsburgh Pirates broke out of an extended offensive funk by outlasting the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-9 on Wednesday night.
The Pirates entered the game coming off consecutive shutout losses, but wasted little time getting to Los Angeles rookie starter Caleb Ferguson and seven relievers, including former Pittsburgh reliever Daniel Hudson (1-2).
Corey Dickerson had three of Pittsburgh’s 10 hits and scored four times as the Pirates won for just the fifth time in 18 games to avoid dropping below .500 for the first time all season.
Steven Brault (5-1) picked up the victory in relief of ineffective starter Trevor Williams, who lasted just three innings. Felipe Vazquez worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth for his 11th save.
Log In
