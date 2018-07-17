Free sports physicals
DuBOIS — Any DuBois Area High School or DuBois Area Middle School student-athlete still in need of a sports physical for the 2018-19 school year can get one free of charge through the Penn Highlands Family Medicine Continuity Clinic.
The physicals will be performed by Family Medicine Residents under the supervision of Board Certified Family Medicine physicians. The physicals will be performed by appointment in the clinic located in the Medical Arts Building Suite 315.
Parents must call 503-4305 to schedule the appointment during regular clinic hours. A parent or guardian must accompany the athlete and have the parent/guardian portion of the form (including the History section) completed when they come to the clinic.
Barrett hole-in-one
FALLS CREEK — Denny Barrett used a 7-iron to ace the 150-yard, 7th hole at Beechwoods Golf Course on Tuesday, July 12. The hole-in-one was Barrett’s second in a 12-day period.
His latest ace was witnessed by Sam Wallworth, Ted Wrigglesworth and Doug Powell.
Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League played a Captain & Crew event on July 5, and the quartet of John Buskirk, Joe Smith, John Showers and Fent Shenkle took home first-place honors.
Second place went to Jim Kyler, Ray Wyant, Mike Slimmer and Miles Kilmer, while Wayne London, Don Jewell, Rich Lissy and Herm Franke came in third.
Smith had the second closest shot on No. 12, while Kilmer made the longest putt on No. 8. Slimmer had a chip-in on No. 16.
The league played a scramble this past week (July 12), with the group of Buskirk, London, Slimmer and Franke taking home top honors.
Second went to Butch Martell, Ray Lockitski, Don Ireland and Ed Rieg, while Walt Kosiba, Bob Fornauf, John Larson and Kyler were third.
Ireland had the closest second shot on No. 4, and London made the longest putt on No. 18. Denny Barrett had a chip-in on No. 10.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Bob Muth and Greg Kennis Jr. scored a 59 to capture first place in Kenterra Golf Course Open League action last Wednesday.
Jeff Colbey and Jeff Jenkins tied for second with Julia Kennis and Teresa Kennis, as both pairings shot a 64.
Jim McAfoos had the fewest putts (15), while Kennis Jr. carded a 35 for the low gross of the day. Kennis Jr. also had the closest second shot on No. 10, while Nate Crawford was closest to the pin on No. 17.
