Area Golf Results
TREASURE LAKE — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association hosted a ‘Cha, Cha, Cha’ event on the Gold Course Thursday.
The foursome of Bets Schuch, Sue Tench, Carol Karthaus and Deb Mohney took first place with a score of 123, winning the tiebreaker for first place with a six on Hole #1.
Karen Deloia, Mary Revscher, Cathy Caracci and Linda Paul also posted a score of 123, but lost the tiebreaker with a seven on the first hole.
Third place went to Amy O’Donnell, Linda Autrey and Patty Trainor with a 126.
Darla Hawley recorded a pair of birdies on the day on holes one and 13, while O’Donnell birdied the 13th, Schuch had a birdie on No. 10 and Deloia birdied hole eight.
Hawley’s birdie on the first hole was a chip-in, while O’Donnell and Schuch each chipped in for birdie on the 13th and 10th hole respectively.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a shamble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
Butch Martell, Jim Kyler, Don Radaker and Bill Sheldon took first place.
Second went to the foursome of Frank Adamski, Bob Fornauf, Jeff Emerick and Bob Smiley.
In third place was the group of John Buskirk, Ray Wyant, Mike Slimmer and Ray Lockitski.
Emerick was closest to the pin on the ninth hole, while Joe Smith made the longest putt on No. 14 and Don Jewell had the closest third shot on the 18th hole.
Omission
In Monday’s edition of the Courier Express, the story about the DuBois American Legion baseball team’s final game at the state tournament should have included the fact Post 17 has competed at least two other times in the Pennsylvania American Legion State Tournament.
The story stated that Post 17 was third at states in 1995. DuBois also competed in the 1971 state tourney when it was held in Coplay.