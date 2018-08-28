Elkers upend Raiders
RIDGWAY — The Elkers shot a team score of 236 to defeat the Raiders by 21 shots at Laurel Mills Golf Course Tuesday.
Ridgway was led by Zack Zameroski, as the junior posted the low score of the day between both teams with a 39.
Greg Simon finished just two strokes behind Zameroski, posting a 41 for the Elkers.
Eric Christoff added a round of 50 for Ridgway, while teammates Evan Johnson and Luke Tomaski both posted scores of 53.
Michael Gresco, Nolan Shaffer and Cole Norlin all competed for Ridgway, as all three golfers finished with rounds of 56.
Brookville was led by Dane Lyle and David Cable, who posted nine-hole scores of 44 and 45 respectively.
Aaron Briggs added a 51 for the Raiders, while Adam Mackins finished his round with a 55.
Justin Barrett also competed for Brookville and finished with a 62, as teammates Ian Pete and Hayden Osborne both concluded their days with scores of 66.
Ridgway returns to action today, as they travel to Elk County Catholic at 3:30 p.m., while Brookville faces DuBois on the road Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Lady Dutch netters top Punxsy
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team defeated Punxsutawney 4-3 at home Tuesday.
The Lady Dutch won all four singles matches, while the Lady Chucks claimed wins in the three doubles matches on the afternoon.
In the No. 1 singles match, Samantha Hayes earned the win for St. Marys, topping Punxsy’s Abby Gigliotti 6-0, 6-0.
Davan Lion earned a win in the No. 2 singles match for the Lady Dutch, topping Alex Campbell 6-0, 6-0.
The No. 3 singles match pitted St. Marys’ Lilia Lion up against Liz Stella for the Lady Chucks, as Lion came away with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
St. Marys’ Izzy Ehrensberger topped Allie Doverspike in the No. 4 singles match 6-0, 6-1.
St. Marys head coach Dave Lion noted that the Lady Chucks were very competitive in all four singles matches, as consistency and ball placement led his four players to victories.
“Any time our girls were pushed, they dug in and got the job done,” Lion said.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Gigliotti and Campbell defeated St. Marys’ Lauren Squires and Brooke Henry 8-2.
The No. 2 doubles match put Lydia Wiest and Lydia Ehrensberger for St. Marys against Doverspike and Liz Stella for Punxsy.
Doverspike and Stella controlled the match early, going ahead 4-1, but Lydia Ehrensberger and Wiest battled back.
In the end, it was the Punxsy duo that came out on top in the match, winning 9-7.
Kiley Williams and Rachel Fleming took the court for St. Marys in the No. 3 doubles match against Camden Emhoff and Taegon Ludwig.
Ludwig and Emhoff came away with the win in the match, topping Williams and Fleming 8-1.
Dave Lion noted that he is still trying different pairings in the doubles matches to find the best pairings possible.
St. Marys returns to action today on the road against Elk County Catholic at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.