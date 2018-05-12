DuBois volleyball playoff game
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys volleyball team will host Huntingdon Monday night at 7 p.m. in a District 6-9 Class 2A playoff game.
DuBois is the No. 2 seed, while the Huntingdon is the third seed. The winner faces top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle in the championship gameWednesday at Tyrone High School at 6 p.m.
Brockway All-Sports tickets
BROCKWAY — The 41st annual Brockway All-Sports banquet to honor BAHS student athletes will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, in the high school cafeteria.
The guest speaker will be Jim Covert, who was an All-American football player at the University of Pittsburgh and an All-Pro offensive lineman with the Chicago Bears of the NFL.
Letterwinners in grades 9-12 will be honored, and the annual Sportsman of the Year award will be presented.
Tickets are $15 per person.
More information is available from Nick Hoffman, 265-7822.
Dutchmen shut out Bradford
St. MARYS — The St. Marys baseball team jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and added nine runs in the third to take a 12-0 win over Bradford in five innings Friday afternoon.
Kael Azzato led the offensive attack for St. Marys, going 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs batted in and one run scored.
Tim Beimel went 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs driven in and two runs scored.
Jake Meeker added three RBIs for St. Marys (11-6), as nine different batters scored at least one run in the victory.
On the mound, Jared Groll pitched a complete game for the Dutch, allowing just one hit and striking out three over five innings to pick up the win.
ECC dominates Bradford
St. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic softball team defeated Bradford 15-0 in three innings Friday afternoon.
Michelle Gerber pitched a three-inning perfect game for the Lady Crusaders, striking out three to record the win.
Elk County Catholic jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the home half of the first inning, as Jenna Weisner started the inning off with a solo home run.
Weisner finished the game 1-for-1 at the plate with a walk, two runs scored and one RBI.
The Lady Crusaders expanded on their lead with 11 runs in the second inning and added one run in the third to secure the win.
Josie Smith led the way offensively for the Lady Crusaders with a 1-for-1 performance at the plate, scoring two runs and driving in a pair of runs.
Sady VanAlstine scored a pair of runs while driving in a run and Morgan Wolf scored a team-high three runs in the victory.
The Lady Crusaders drew nine walks in the win, as ten batters scored at least one run and 10 batters recorded an RBI.
Johnsonburg tops Redbank
JOHNSONBURG — The Ramettes were led by a dominant pitching performance from Maria Jones, as they defeated Redbank 7-1 Friday afternoon.
Jones pitched a complete game, going seven innings and surrendering just one run on five hits while striking out five.
Jones also led the Ramettes (10-6) at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a walk, a pair of runs driven in and two runs scored.
After Johnsonburg jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the home half of the second inning, Redbank quickly responded with a run in the top of the third to tie the game at 1-1.
The Ramettes retook the lead in the bottom of the inning with a run and expanded on their lead with a pair of runs in the fourth and three runs in the sixth inning.
Alyssa Kasmierski went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Amanda Williams added two runs in the victory.
Youth girls softball signups
DuBOIS — The DuBois Youth Girls Softball League will hold its final two signups on the next two Saturdays (May 12 &19).
Signups on both Saturdays will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Gregory Field, 1595 Haag Road in DuBois.
The slow pitch league is for girls ages 12-19, and every girl who signs up has the opportunity to play.
People with questions should call 590-2990.
Oklahoma Tigers sign-ups
DuBOIS — The Oklahoma Tigers youth football team will be holding sign-ups this Wednesday and Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at the Wendy’s in DuBois.
Sign-ups are open to co-ed participants ages 7-13 in various divisions. The Bantam Division is for ages 7-8, while the Junior Varsity Division is ages 9-10. The Varsity Division features players ages 11-13.
All co-ed players will receive guaranteed playing time in each game. There will be four home and four away games in the season that lasts from August through October.
A registration fee of $20 and copy of the player’s birth certificate is required to sign-up. For more information, people can contact either Mal Morris at 371-8058 or Frank Boyer at 375-9694.
