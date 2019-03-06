DAHS to host basketball benefit
DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School’s Student Council will sponsor the annual student vs. faculty Ben Friedl Basketball Game Friday Mar. 15 at the school.
Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. as the game will begin at 6 p.m.
All proceeds from this year’s game will benefit the three members of the DuBois Area School District family that were recently injured in an automobile accident.
The cost for the game is $2 for students and $3 for adults and there will also be a basket raffle and t-shirts for sale.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll is highlighted by a pair of perfect games by Bob Muth and Chuck Dietz.
Muth bowled a perfect 300 in the Owens-Brockway League, while Dietz posted a 300 game on his way to a 753 series in the Litts Club League’s Division 2.
Tracy Shenkle bowled a 299 game in the Ladies Friendship League on her way to a 673 series to make the honor roll.
In the Industrial League Division 2, Dan Shaffer also bowled a 299 game, while Kyle Stoddard made the honor roll in the same league with a game of 289 this week.
Kadin Danch made the honor roll with a 297 game in the DuBois Lanes Juniors League this week.
In the Gold League’s Division 1 on Feb. 27, Brandon Crytser made the honor roll by posting a 278 game.
Gary Knight earned a spot on the honor roll in the Gold League’s Division 2 on Feb. 27 by posting a 279 game this week.
Tom Mitskavich bowled a 279 game on his way to a 792 series in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
In the same league, Andy Werner made the honor roll with a 279 game, while Scot Meholick earned a spot with a series of 752.
Cam Tilson Jr. made the honor roll with a 279 game in the Industrial League’s Division 1.
Alyssa Carney staked her name on the honor roll by posting a game of 245 in the Cloverleaf League.
In the Gold League’s Division 1 on Mar. 6, Shawn Gregory made the honor roll with a 287 game while Bill Barry posted a game of 279 to make the list.
Nick Kuntz finished with a game of 289 in the Gold League’s Division 2 to earn a position on the honor roll.
In the Town & County League, both Zack Good and Dalton Doverspike made the honor roll, as Good led the way with a game of 290 and Doverspike posted a 279 game.
